A few light snow showers possible tonight

It's now feeling and even looking a little more like December across the area with a little snow on the ground and highs only reaching the 20s and 30s across Siouxland.

Another area of clouds and a few light snow showers will make their way through the area tonight.

Most of us probably won't see any accumulations out of this light snow although a dusting can't be ruled out in some areas.

Although a few flurries could linger into Wednesday morning, we should be breaking into some sunshine again on Wednesday with highs going into the low 30s with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday could be the coldest of the days coming our way when highs may not even get out of the 20s for most of us.

We'll rebound a bit on Friday back into the mid 30s although the wind is going to pick up some again.

We should see a small warming trend continue into the weekend as highs could reach the low 40s by Sunday.

A quick moving clipper could give us a slight chance of light snow heading into Monday night or so with highs around 40 on Monday and dipping into the upper 30s by Tuesday.