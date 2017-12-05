Awesome Biker Nights could change locations after businesses back out

Awesome Biker Nights has held its annual rally, on Historic 4th St., in Sioux City, for 16 years of the last 17 years.

But, that could soon change.

Nine businesses on 4th St. signed a letter to Awesome Biker Nights Incorporated, saying they'll, "not be participating in the Awesome Biker Nights 2018 event."

The letter goes on to say, "we, as a group, object to the disruption of our normal business caused by the event and wish to not have our storefronts blocked by the event."

"Since we've opened there have been several instances where we would have no business on the same weekend, because they had to pay to get in," said Antiques On Fourth owner, Randy Peters. "It just wasn't something that was profitable for us to how our street closed for that long of a time and not have our customers come in."

Nine businesses are listed on the letter. But, Tuesday night, the Facebook page for one of them-- Buffalo Alice-- claimed management didn't sign the petition, and that they support Awesome Biker Nights. The eight other businesses listed on the letter include: So-Ho Kitchen and Bar, Rebo's, Studio 2-4-7, Aalfs Manufacturing, M's on Fourth, The Diving Elk, Ave Med Spa, and Antiques on Fourth.

A spokesperson for Awesome Biker Nights Inc. couldn't formally comment, right now.

A decision could come following a meeting the organization will have on Sunday.

A statement on the organization's Facebook page said the search is on for an "alternative" location.