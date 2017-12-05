Morningside's Ryan and Northwestern's McCarty share regional coaching honors

Morningside College head football coach Steve Ryan was named the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 2017 NAIA Region 4 Co-Coach of the Year along with Northwestern College head coach Matt McCarty.

Ryan is the NAIA Region 4 Coach of the Year for the fourth year in a row and for the seventh time in his career. He was the AFCA NAIA Region 4 Coach of the Year in 2005, 2011, 2012 and from 2014-17.

Ryan guided the Mustangs to a 13-1 record this past season, including a perfect 8-0 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) to win their seventh consecutive GPAC championship. The Mustangs made their 14th consecutive post-season appearance in the NAIA Championship Series for the longest active streak in the nation. Morningside advanced to the NAIA Championship Series Semifinals, where it lost 43-36 against No. 1-ranked and defending NAIA National Champion Saint Francis.

McCarty led the Red Raiders to the playoffs for the first time in three years. Northwestern went 10-2 and made the quarterfinals for the first time in 11 years.

The AFCA will announce the 2017 National Coach of the Year winners in FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA at the American Football Coaches Awards, presented by Amway, broadcast live on the USA TODAY Sports Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Central Time. The regional winners in each division are finalists for the National Coach of the Year.