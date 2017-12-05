City of Sioux City hires 18 new emergency management personnel

Emergency management personnel for the city of Sioux City began their orientation on Tuesday.

The city hired 18 new emergency responders for the city's EMS.

The individuals will go through three orientation modules before beginning full-time employment with the city on January 1, 2018.

The 18 personnel employees must live within 10 miles of Sioux City.

City Manager Bob Padmore is giving the new EMS responders a year to do so.

These hires come as a response to Siouxland Paramedics announcing the end of its partnership with the city at the end of the year.