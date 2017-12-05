Sioux Center girls primed for another big season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Sioux Center girls primed for another big season

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux Center is first in the Class 3A basketball ratings. Sioux Center is first in the Class 3A basketball ratings.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Last season Sioux Center won their first 26 games before falling in the Class 3A state championship game. The Warriors began this year as the top-ranked team in 3A.

Sioux Center returns their top two scorers from last season. And senior forward Lexi Toering is primed to have another big year. Toering was the team leader in scoring, rebounds and steals last season.

Head coach Doug Winterfeld says experience will play a big role in what goals the Warriors can achieve.

"Those seniors have been through it," said Doug Winterfeld. "Shayla Post and Lexi Toering and Jordyn Van Maanen have all been up since freshman and they know what those girls are going through. Their helping them through those situations on the floor and during games and that's just great to see how we help each other. We're very unselfish about everything. It's all about the team and winning."

Sioux Center is already 3-0 going into Tuesday's game against Okoboji.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.