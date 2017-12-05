Sioux Center girls primed for another big season

Last season Sioux Center won their first 26 games before falling in the Class 3A state championship game. The Warriors began this year as the top-ranked team in 3A.

Sioux Center returns their top two scorers from last season. And senior forward Lexi Toering is primed to have another big year. Toering was the team leader in scoring, rebounds and steals last season.

Head coach Doug Winterfeld says experience will play a big role in what goals the Warriors can achieve.

"Those seniors have been through it," said Doug Winterfeld. "Shayla Post and Lexi Toering and Jordyn Van Maanen have all been up since freshman and they know what those girls are going through. Their helping them through those situations on the floor and during games and that's just great to see how we help each other. We're very unselfish about everything. It's all about the team and winning."

Sioux Center is already 3-0 going into Tuesday's game against Okoboji.