Hanson to challenge King in GOP congressional primary

Western Iowa congressman Steve King faces a primary challenge in his bid for a ninth term in Congress.

Tuesday, Dr. Cyndi Hanson, of Sioux City, announced she will be running for Congress in Iowa's Fourth District as a Republican. "I want to be a Republican alternative that is truly reflective of Iowa and the values we cherish,” said Hanson.

A Mapleton, Iowa native, and Sioux City resident, Hanson is the executive director of the College Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Candidates have until March 16 to file nomination papers. The Republican primary will be held June 5.