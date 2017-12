The results are in for the mayor's race in Estherville, Iowa.

Kenny Billings will serve as that city's mayor following Tuesday's run-off election. Billings earned 267 votes. Challenger Cindy Hood got 171 votes.

Billings and Hood were the top two vote getters during November's election. Billings advanced as a write in. But, neither candidate got the 380 votes needed in the November election to avoid a run-off.