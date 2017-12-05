SportsFource Extra basketball highlights & scores

Bishop Heelan opened their season with a 61-57 win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ewing 54 CWC 36 F
Ar-We-Va 41 CR-Bayard 36 F
Newell-Fonda 75 PAC/LM 47 F
Wayne 79 Logan View/S-S 37 F
West Sioux 47 Akron-Westfield 42 F
Omaha Nation 67 Allen 23 F
Sioux Central 51 Alta-Aurelia 46 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 Bishop Heelan 53 F
Crofton 56 Boone Central 43 F
M-OC-FV 53 Boyden-Hull 47 F
Denison-Schleswig 55 Carroll 40 F
H-M-S 64 CC-Everly 43 F
Wausa 64 Creighton 39 F
BR/LD 50 Emerson-Hubbard 36 F
Cherokee 90 Estherville LC 53 F
Unity Christian 65 Gehlen Catholic 40 F
Central Lyon 52 George-Little Rock 30 F
South O'Brien 45 Harris-Lake Park 37 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 47 Homer 44 F
Logan-Magnolia 58 IKM-Manning 48 F
Westwood 68 Kingsley-Pierson 44 F
Woodbury Central 59 Lawton-Bronson 32 F
Elkhorn Valley 60 Madison 38 F
Trinity Christian 44 MMC/RU 41 F
Elgin/Pope John 54 Neligh-Oakdale 25 F
MVAO/COU 47 OA-BCIG 43 F
Sioux Center 66 Okoboji 41 F
Norfolk Catholic 52 Pierce 43 F
Holy Family 65 Plainview 48 F
Hinton 50 Remsen St. Mary's 28 F
Ridge View 59 River Valley 21 F
Rock Valley 54 Sheldon 37 F
West Monona 76 Siouxland Christian 39 F
Le Mars 70 Spencer 31 F
Western Christian 55 Spirit Lake 13 F
Emmetsburg 54 Storm Lake 46 F
Hartington-N'castle 61 Wakefield 37 F
Stanton 33 West Pt-Beemer 30 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Osmond 59 Boyd County 54 F
Boyer Valley 80 CAM-Anita 56 F
West Sioux 74 Akron-Westfield 48 F
MOC-FV 69 Boyden-Hull 49 F
George-Little Rock 69 Central Lyon 23 F
Estherville LC 48 Cherokee 28 F
Carroll 73 Denison-Schleswig 59 F
Neligh-Oakdale 61 Elgin/Pope John 50 F
Madison 56 Elkhorn Valley 40 F
BR/LD 65 Emerson-Hubbard 25 F
Storm Lake 50 Emmetsburg 44 F
Unity Christian 62 Gehlen Catholic 52 F
South O'Brien 70 Harris-Lake Park 54 F
Wakefield 52 Hartington-N'castle 32 F
Remsen St. Mary's 65 Hinton 46 F
IKM-Manning 57 Logan-Magnolia 51 F
PAC/LM 74 Newell-Fonda 52 F
MVAO/COU 57 OA-BCIG 47 F
Sioux Center 72 Okoboji 34 F
Ridge View 53 River Valley 34 F
Sheldon 53 Rock Valley 46 F
S.C. West 73 S.C. North 57 F
Bishop Heelan 61 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 F
Alta-Aurelia 55 Sioux Central 39 F
West Monona 54 Siouxland Christian 49 F
GT/RA 64 SL St. Mary's 37 F
Le Mars 69 Spencer 57 F
Western Christian 61 Spirit Lake 60 F
West Pt-Beemer 48 Stanton 24 F
Kingsley-Pierson 56 Westwood 27 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska-Omaha 63 Cal-Santa Barbara 71 2
North Dakota 68 Creighton 111 F
Minnesota 68 Nebraska 78 F
South Dakota St 85 Wichita State 95 F
Nebraska Christian 47 Wayne State 86 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa Wesleyan 25 Drake 102 F
Morningside 95 Dakota State 51 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Sioux City 48 BH/RV 30 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 Sheldon/So. O'Brien 9 F
Norfolk 84 Battle Creek 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 55 Le Mars 18 F