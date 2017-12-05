SportsFource Extra basketball highlights & scores - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra basketball highlights & scores

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bishop Heelan opened their season with a 61-57 win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton. Bishop Heelan opened their season with a 61-57 win over Sgt. Bluff-Luton.

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ewing 54 CWC 36 F  
Ar-We-Va 41 CR-Bayard 36 F  
Newell-Fonda 75 PAC/LM 47 F  
Wayne 79 Logan View/S-S 37 F  
West Sioux 47 Akron-Westfield 42 F  
Omaha Nation 67 Allen 23 F  
Sioux Central 51 Alta-Aurelia 46 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 60 Bishop Heelan 53 F  
Crofton 56 Boone Central 43 F  
M-OC-FV 53 Boyden-Hull 47 F  
Denison-Schleswig 55 Carroll 40 F  
H-M-S 64 CC-Everly 43 F  
Wausa 64 Creighton 39 F  
BR/LD 50 Emerson-Hubbard 36 F  
Cherokee 90 Estherville LC 53 F  
Unity Christian 65 Gehlen Catholic 40 F  
Central Lyon 52 George-Little Rock 30 F  
South O'Brien 45 Harris-Lake Park 37 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 47 Homer 44 F  
Logan-Magnolia 58 IKM-Manning 48 F  
Westwood 68 Kingsley-Pierson 44 F  
Woodbury Central 59 Lawton-Bronson 32 F  
Elkhorn Valley 60 Madison 38 F  
Trinity Christian 44 MMC/RU 41 F  
Elgin/Pope John 54 Neligh-Oakdale 25 F  
MVAO/COU 47 OA-BCIG 43 F  
Sioux Center 66 Okoboji 41 F  
Norfolk Catholic 52 Pierce 43 F  
Holy Family 65 Plainview 48 F  
Hinton 50 Remsen St. Mary's 28 F  
Ridge View 59 River Valley 21 F  
Rock Valley 54 Sheldon 37 F  
West Monona 76 Siouxland Christian 39 F  
Le Mars 70 Spencer 31 F  
Western Christian 55 Spirit Lake 13 F  
Emmetsburg 54 Storm Lake 46 F  
Hartington-N'castle 61 Wakefield 37 F  
Stanton 33 West Pt-Beemer 30 F  

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Osmond 59 Boyd County 54 F  
Boyer Valley 80 CAM-Anita 56 F  
West Sioux 74 Akron-Westfield 48 F  
MOC-FV 69 Boyden-Hull 49 F  
George-Little Rock 69 Central Lyon 23 F  
Estherville LC 48 Cherokee 28 F  
Carroll 73 Denison-Schleswig 59 F  
Neligh-Oakdale 61 Elgin/Pope John 50 F  
Madison 56 Elkhorn Valley 40 F  
BR/LD 65 Emerson-Hubbard 25 F  
Storm Lake 50 Emmetsburg 44 F  
Unity Christian 62 Gehlen Catholic 52 F  
South O'Brien 70 Harris-Lake Park 54 F  
Wakefield 52 Hartington-N'castle 32 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 65 Hinton 46 F  
IKM-Manning 57 Logan-Magnolia 51 F  
PAC/LM 74 Newell-Fonda 52 F  
MVAO/COU 57 OA-BCIG 47 F  
Sioux Center 72 Okoboji 34 F  
Ridge View 53 River Valley 34 F  
Sheldon 53 Rock Valley 46 F  
S.C. West 73 S.C. North 57 F  
Bishop Heelan 61 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 F  
Alta-Aurelia 55 Sioux Central 39 F  
West Monona 54 Siouxland Christian 49 F  
GT/RA 64 SL St. Mary's 37 F  
Le Mars 69 Spencer 57 F  
Western Christian 61 Spirit Lake 60 F  
West Pt-Beemer 48 Stanton 24 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 56 Westwood 27 F

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska-Omaha 63 Cal-Santa Barbara 71 2  
North Dakota 68 Creighton 111 F  
Minnesota 68 Nebraska 78 F  
South Dakota St 85 Wichita State 95 F  
Nebraska Christian 47 Wayne State 86 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Iowa Wesleyan 25 Drake 102 F  
Morningside 95 Dakota State 51 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Sioux City 48 BH/RV 30 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 65 Sheldon/So. O'Brien 9 F  
Norfolk 84 Battle Creek 0 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 55 Le Mars 18 F  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.