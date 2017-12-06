President Trump says US formally recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and begin work to relocate the U.S. embassy currently situated in Tel Aviv.

"This is nothing more than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do," Mr. Trump said.

Palestinians also consider Jerusalem their capital.

The plan has drawn international condemnation and breaks decades of precedent during which the United States did not take sides in the dispute over Jerusalem.

President Trump says U.S. wants an agreement that is "a great deal" for Israelis and Palestinians: "We are not taking a position of any final status issues" pic.twitter.com/gmHmsDXtnQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 6, 2017

