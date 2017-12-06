'Silence Breakers' named Time magazine's Person of the Year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

'Silence Breakers' named Time magazine's Person of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) -

The "Silence Breakers" have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Women have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted in the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men.
   
The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.
   
Time praised those who have given "voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable."
   
Women who spoke out helped to spawn the #MeToo movement, with millions telling stories of sexual misconduct on social media.
   
The magazine's cover features Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, Susan Fowler and others who say they've been harassed.
   
The two runners-up were President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

