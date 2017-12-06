Senator Grassley introduces bill to address DACA, immigration

With thousands of protestors scheduled to descend on Washington today to press legislators about the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) situation, Sen. Chuck Grassley introduced his bill to address it.

Grassley co-authored the Security, Enforcement and Compassion United in Reform Efforts, or SECURE Act, which was announced Tuesday.

The bill was cosponsored by five other Republican Senators.

It also includes the bi-partisan BRIDGE Act, which includes protection for the nearly 700,000 dreamers in the country.

“This legislation combines common sense border security and interior enforcement reforms with Senators Graham’s and Durbin’s bipartisan solution on DACA. It restores integrity to our immigration system by cracking down on illegal immigration and criminal immigrants, while recognizing the circumstances of those brought here through no fault of their own. This bill improves public safety and prosperity for Americans and immigrants alike and ensures tragedies like the deaths of Kate Steinle and Sarah Root never happen again. This is a bill that our colleagues from both sides of the aisle should be able to support. President Trump is ready and willing to sign it, so it’s time for Congress to get it done,” Grassley said.

The SECURE Act includes border security provisions, including "additional human and technological resources on the border and fencing in certain areas," according to a statement from Grassley.

" It also provides more judicial resources to reduce backlogs in immigration court and target fraud. The bill seeks to improve community safety and cooperation by eliminating so-called “sanctuary” policies that inhibit enforcement and it provides expedited removal for individuals involved in certain criminal activities," the statement said.

Grassley said the SECURE Act permanently reauthorizes the E-Verify program and limits family migration to spouses and minor children.