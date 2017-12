McDonald's is bringing back an old favorite to the menu.

The "Dollar Menu" is returning in early January, but this time, it'll include items for $2 and $3 as well.

There are a dozen items, including cheeseburgers for a buck, a bacon McDouble for $2 and a happy meal for $3.

McDonald's is in a price war with rivals as they battle to win US customers who've come to expect deals on fast food.

McDonald's new dollar value menus are set to debut on Jjanuary 4.