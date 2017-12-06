Russian leaders condemn IOC ban on country taking part in next winter Olympics

Russian parliament members Wednesday condemned the International Olympic Committee ban on the country taking part at next year's winter Olympics.

Russia was banned from the 2018 games and athletes from Russia who are cleared to compete will have to take part under a neutral flag, competing as an 'Olympic Athlete of Russia'.

The decision comes seven months before Russia hosts the Soccer World Cup.

Parliamentarians called the decision politically motivated and said it undermines the basic principles of the Olympic movement.



(Below): News conference of the IOC suspending Russia from the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang and creating a path for clean athlete to compete under the Olympic flag.