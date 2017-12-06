Russian leaders condemn IOC ban on country taking part in next w - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Russian leaders condemn IOC ban on country taking part in next winter Olympics

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Russian parliament members Wednesday condemned the International Olympic Committee ban on the country taking part at next year's winter Olympics.

Russia was banned from the 2018 games and athletes from Russia who are cleared to compete will have to take part under a neutral flag, competing as an 'Olympic Athlete of Russia'. 

The decision comes seven months before Russia hosts the Soccer World Cup.

Parliamentarians called the decision politically motivated and said it undermines the basic principles of the Olympic movement. 

(Below): News conference of the IOC suspending Russia from the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang and creating a path for clean athlete to compete under the Olympic flag. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.