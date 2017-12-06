SD Democrat worried about flat state worker pay

The South Dakota House Democratic leader says he's concerned about pay for state workers and school funding in the governor's proposed budget

House Minority Leader Spencer Hawley said Tuesday he's frustrated that most state employees wouldn't see raises and that schools wouldn't get an inflationary funding increase per student under Gov. Dennis Daugaard's budget outline for the upcoming fiscal year. The Republican governor detailed his state spending priorities Tuesday to the Legislature.

A group that lobbies for state employees hopes to convince the governor and Legislature that state workers deserve some increase in compensation.

Daugaard did propose nearly $632,000 to address low pay for some state employees. The proposal for the upcoming budget year would also add more than $20 million in education spending, nearly all from K-12 enrollment growth.