Flurries possible through the AM, becoming colder & blustery

Cold air is continuing to funnel into Siouxland and more below average temps are expected today! A reinforcing shot of colder temps will move in behind a weak disturbance that is scooting through the region. This could give us a few flurries and scattered snow showers this morning. We're not expecting really any accumulation but a dusting is possible in some spots where a heavier snow shower is seen. Sunshine will be breaking through the clouds even with the spotty flurries with highs going into the low 30s. It won't feel that warm as we'll have a wind chill factor due to blustery NW winds sustained at 15-25 mph. Thursday could be the coldest of the days coming our way with highs not even getting out of the 20s for most of us.

We'll rebound a bit on Friday back into the mid 30s although the wind is going to pick up some again. A bit of moderating trend takes shape for the latter half of the workweek though with temps rising back into the 30s and lower 40s for some SW neighborhoods. Even warmer air then looks to arrive for the weekend highs near 50° by Sunday. A quick moving clipper could give us a slight chance of light snow heading into Monday night or so with highs around 40 on Monday and dipping into the upper 30s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer