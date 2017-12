The branches of our Tree of Love are spreading out far and wide.

KTIV's Ron Demers and Brad Pautsch traveled to Wakefield Care Center in Nebraska earlier today to mingle with the staff and residents.

Today's Tree of Love event was sponsored by Iowa Nebraska State Bank.

The festivities included lots of holiday cheer and the exchange of gifts.

Ron, who is more than a talented meteorologist, even tickled the ivories for everyone on hand.