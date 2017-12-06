Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of Norfolk East Avenue Bridge

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the East Norfolk Avenue Bridge in Norfolk Nebraska.

The bridge which connects the cities downtown district to their riverfront district is now open after a long and grueling construction process.

During construction, traffic had to be rerouted through neighborhoods, and businesses in the area lost business traffic, but now that the nearly

100-year-old bridge has been replaced business leaders are hopeful this development will jump-start redevelopment in the area.

"The city has worked tirelessly on creating this corridor through the river and such. It is going to open up more opportunities for projects to be done on this end of town," said Don Wisnieski, Chairman Norfolk Chamber of Commerce

"This project, this transformation brings new life and new energy to East Norfolk Avenue creates a new gateway to downtown, and will be a launching pad along our riverfront area," said Josh Moenning Mayor of Norfolk

Businesses that were suffering during construction say they have regained roughly 80 percent of their lost business, and believe that the redevelopment will draw in new customers to make up for the downtime.