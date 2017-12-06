Gehlen Catholic's Kurth to enter IHSBCA Hall of Fame

Gehlen Catholic's Marty Kurth will be inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame.

Longtime Gehlen Catholic head baseball coach Marty Kurth is one of six inductees into the 2018 Hall of Fame Class of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Kurth has won over 500 games at Gehlen in 31 seasons. He won state championships in 1995 and 1999.

“We are excited about the 50th Annual Clinic and Hall of Fame Banquet,” said Lee Toole, IHSBCA executive director. “Our teams are finalizing plans and have put together a tremendous line-up of speakers for the weekend. In addition, we have activities planned to honor the IHSBCA’s fifty years of promoting baseball in Iowa and across the Midwest. Expect a fun-filled weekend packed with great information that can be used by coaches and umpires to enhance the play of baseball in Iowa.”

As part of the celebration, the IHSBCA will host its 50th Annual Baseball Coaches Clinic and Hall of Fame Banquet. Events will be held in Cedar Rapids at the Marriott Hotel on January 19-20.