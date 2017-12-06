Early, IA women steals over $7,000 from Storm Lake Bomgaars Store

Police have arrested an Early, Iowa women after investigators say she stole over $7,000 from a Storm Lake Bomgaars Store.

19-year-old Abigail Clark is accused of forging customer names, and completing fraudulent returns for cash, wiin the store and then keeping the money. She faces several charges including 2nd degree theft and five counts of forgery

During the investigation, Storm Lake police searched a home on Geneseo Street and was able to recover $400 in merchandise purchased with the stolen money.

They also discovered found 18-year-old Conner Voss and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. After questioning, police allege that Voss was involved in an unrelated theft at a Casey's on December 4. Both Voss and Clark were booked in the Buena Vista County Jail.