Home teams have dominated Cy-Hawk series

Iowa and Iowa State meet for the 71st time on the basketball floor on Thursday. It's early in the season but both teams have been inconsistent and both look like long shots for the NCAA tournament. Still, the rivalry game will be intense.

The Hawkeyes come to Ames with a losing record at 4-5. Iowa has lost three in a row and have started 0-2 in the Big Ten. On the bright side, the Hawks are making 40 percent of their three-point tries, which is second best in the Big Ten.

Iowa will be the visitors, and they've lost seven straight at Hilton Coliseum.

"I don't really concern myself with environments," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "I concern myself with teams, with coaches and with players. They've got a really good coach and really good players. That's a bigger concern to me than the building itself. "

"I know their fans get really riled up," said Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener. "I know how crazy it is there so I'm just looking forward to playing in that environment because I think it just gets your competitive juices flowing."

After losing their first two games of the season, Iowa State has won five in a row. Each of those wins has been against mid-major teams.

The Cyclones only have one native Iowan on the roster, and he's sitting out as a transfer. Head coach Steve Prohm will have to teach his players about the rivalry.

"I'll talk to them about really what it just means to this fan-base, to this state and to our university," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "We've got a lot of respect for their program. They beat us pretty good over there last year."

The Hawkeyes won 78-64 last season. That's a 7 o'clock game Thursday on ESPN2.