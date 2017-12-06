Home teams have dominated Cy-Hawk series - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Home teams have dominated Cy-Hawk series

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Iowa State has seven straight wins over Iowa at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State has seven straight wins over Iowa at Hilton Coliseum.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa and Iowa State meet for the 71st time on the basketball floor on Thursday. It's early in the season but both teams have been inconsistent and both look like long shots for the NCAA tournament. Still, the rivalry game will be intense.

The Hawkeyes come to Ames with a losing record at 4-5. Iowa has lost three in a row and have started 0-2 in the Big Ten. On the bright side, the Hawks are making 40 percent of their three-point tries, which is second best in the Big Ten.

Iowa will be the visitors, and they've lost seven straight at Hilton Coliseum.

"I don't really concern myself with environments," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "I concern myself with teams, with coaches and with players. They've got a really good coach and really good players. That's a bigger concern to me than the building itself. "

"I know their fans get really riled up," said Iowa sophomore Ryan Kriener. "I know how crazy it is there so I'm just looking forward to playing in that environment because I think it just gets your competitive juices flowing."

After losing their first two games of the season, Iowa State has won five in a row. Each of those wins has been against mid-major teams.

The Cyclones only have one native Iowan on the roster, and he's sitting out as a transfer. Head coach Steve Prohm will have to teach his players about the rivalry.

"I'll talk to them about really what it just means to this fan-base, to this state and to our university," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm. "We've got a lot of respect for their program. They beat us pretty good over there last year."

The Hawkeyes won 78-64 last season. That's a 7 o'clock game Thursday on ESPN2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.