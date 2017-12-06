A colder night coming our way

After some early morning snow and sleet showers moved through the region, we felt colder air start to pour in as temperatures fell into the 20s during the afternoon.

That cooling trend is going to continue into the overnight with lows going into the single digits in northeastern Siouxland and the low teens for the rest of us.

Thursday's temperatures will continue to struggle a little bit with highs in the upper 20s for central and eastern Siouxland although the western parts of the area will be a little warmer into the low 30s.

A few flurries could be around the area Thursday night but better warming will then begin on Friday.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 30s with upper 40s possible by Sunday.

We'll likely cool off just a bit heading into early next week as highs go back down into the 30s.

As for precipitation, other than a few flurries here and there we continue to look at a mostly dry 7-day forecast.