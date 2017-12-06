Three escape Sioux City house fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three escape Sioux City house fire

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Fire forced a Sioux City family out into the cold, Wednesday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue officials said the fire broke out at 3628 Green Avenue at about 7:30 pm. At the time of the call there three people inside the home, two women, and a teenage boy. All three managed to make it out safely. So did the family pets.

Because of the damage done, investigators don't think the family will be able to move back into the home, right away. They were relieved that the damage was limited.

"We found a working fire in a bedroom on the second story. The fire was extinguished in the room and then there was some extension into the attic. They pulled some ceilings and extinguished the fire in the attic," said Assistant Chief Dan Cougill with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

