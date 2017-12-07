Grab the heavy coat! Thursday will be even colder in Siouxland

Wind chills will be a factor especially early on Thursday, with much of Siouxland feeling sub-zero readings.



Make sure you grab the heavy coats! The winds will begin to calm down some today though, which will help the feel in the air.



High pressure will allow for ample amounts of sun today but that area begins to move east allowing for some southerly flow to briefly kick-in.



As a result, a warmer Friday will be seen with temperatures climbing near average, back into the 30s.



A weak disturbance continues pushes through late tonight into Friday which will give us more clouds though and the potential for a few passing flurries.



--Meteorologist T.J. Springer