Today marks the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Navy will host a remembrance day ceremony to honor and remember the 2,390 Americans who lost their lives in the attack.

The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. and take place at the Pacific National Monument.

Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans, family members and local dignitaries will be in attendance.

A floral tribute is also scheduled to take place at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial.