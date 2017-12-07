Today marks the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Today marks the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Navy will host a remembrance day ceremony to honor and remember the 2,390 Americans who lost their lives in the attack.

The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. and take place at the Pacific National Monument.

Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans, family members and local dignitaries will be in attendance.

A floral tribute is also scheduled to take place at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial.

