Officials trapping bobcats to determine population

RAPID CITY, SD (AP) -
South Dakota wildlife officials are trying to get a handle on the number of bobcats roaming the Black Hills.
Game, Fish and Parks senior wildlife biologist Chad Lehman says they are setting walk-in traps with bait to catch the bobcats and collar them with a radio transmitter.
Lehman tells KOTA-TV officials hope to collar 40 or 50 bobcats to get a better idea of their survival. Each month a plane flies over the hills and maps the bobcats' location by using the radio frequency from their collars.
It's all part of a multi-year study to help wildlife officials determine the bobcat population.