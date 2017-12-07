Officials trapping bobcats to determine population

South Dakota wildlife officials are trying to get a handle on the number of bobcats roaming the Black Hills.



Game, Fish and Parks senior wildlife biologist Chad Lehman says they are setting walk-in traps with bait to catch the bobcats and collar them with a radio transmitter.



Lehman tells KOTA-TV officials hope to collar 40 or 50 bobcats to get a better idea of their survival. Each month a plane flies over the hills and maps the bobcats' location by using the radio frequency from their collars.



It's all part of a multi-year study to help wildlife officials determine the bobcat population.

