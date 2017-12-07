Officials trapping bobcats to determine population - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Officials trapping bobcats to determine population

Posted:
RAPID CITY, SD (AP) -

South Dakota wildlife officials are trying to get a handle on the number of bobcats roaming the Black Hills.

Game, Fish and Parks senior wildlife biologist Chad Lehman says they are setting walk-in traps with bait to catch the bobcats and collar them with a radio transmitter.

Lehman tells KOTA-TV officials hope to collar 40 or 50 bobcats to get a better idea of their survival. Each month a plane flies over the hills and maps the bobcats' location by using the radio frequency from their collars.

It's all part of a multi-year study to help wildlife officials determine the bobcat population.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.