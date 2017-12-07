Centsable Health: Avoiding holiday meal disasters - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Avoiding holiday meal disasters

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Dry meat, lumpy potatoes, runny pie? Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin is here to help you fix your potential holiday cooking disasters.

Dry, Overcooked or Under Cooked Meat

Have extra stock on hand

Make a stock bath to increase moisture or bring undercooked meat to the correct temperature

Turn into extra gravy if needed

Potatoes

Lumpy potatoes run through a colander with a spatula or a ricer

Gummy potatoes (don’t overwork!) put in a casserole dish, add cheese and/or bread crumbs and bake

Runny Pie

Turn into a cobbler or a parfait

Warm wine

Take a large container of ice water, add salt to bring temp down further … 6 minutes

