Sen. Al Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

Sen. Al Franken to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, once a rising star in Democratic Party, is resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken was under intense pressure to step down as allegations of sexual misconduct have mounted, with at least eight women accusing him of acting inappropriately.

Franken's resignation is not immediate. Instead, he said his resignation will be 'in the coming weeks.' 

"Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently," he said. 

Franken also said today, `I may be resigning my seat, but I'm not giving up my voice.'

Franken was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008, defeating incumbent Republican Senator Norm Coleman by just 312 votes. He won re-election in 2014 over Republican challenger Mike McFadden. 

