Electrical worker injured in fire at western Iowa school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -

A fire that injured an electrical worker forced cancellation of classes at a parochial school in Council Bluffs.

Authorities say the fire began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Albert Catholic School while the man was doing routine maintenance.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheat says the man was taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment.

The fire was confined to the electrical equipment. School activities later Wednesday night were canceled, as well as classes on Thursday and Friday.
 

