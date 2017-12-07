Below average Thursday leads into a warmer Friday

A reinforcing shot of colder air has moved in behind the boundary that brought us a our quick bursts of snow yesterday. This means even chillier highs will be felt today with many of us struggling to make it out of the 20s. Wind chills will be a factor especially early on, with much of Siouxland feeling sub-zero readings. Make sure you grab the heavy coats! The winds will begin to calm down some today though, which will help the feel in the air. High pressure will allow for ample amounts of sun today but that area begins to move east allowing for some southerly flow to briefly kick-in.

As a result, a warmer Friday will be seen with temperatures climbing near average, back into the 30s. A weak disturbance continues pushes through late tonight into Friday which will give us more clouds though and the potential for a few passing flurries. This will quickly race east and behind it, just slight cooling expected for Saturday. We're looking at another seasonable day with mostly sunny skies expected! Sunday will be the nicest out of the next 7-Days due to a warm front lifting in. Highs look to climb back toward 50° which is way above average (34°) for this time of the year. It won't last long though as a cooling trend takes hold into next week with highs falling back into the 30s and 40s into the latter half of next week. Our fairly quiet pattern hold strong aside from a chance of snow late Monday as clipper sinks southward.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer