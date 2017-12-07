New Iowa girls high school basketball ratings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa girls high school basketball ratings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new Iowa girls basketball ratings from the IGHSAU.

2017 THIRD Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Springville     4-1     1
2     Central Decatur     5-0     3
3     North Mahaska     5-0     4
4     Dunkerton     3-0     5
5     West Hancock     4-0     6
6     Exitra-EHK     2-0     7
7     Newell-Fonda     4-0     8
8     Montezuma     6-0     9
9     Kingsley-Pierson     2-1     2
10     Kee     3-0     10
11     Janesville     3-0     11
12     Algona Bishop Garrigan     5-0     12
13     AGWSR     3-0     NR
14     Boyer Valley     2-0     15
15     Westwood     4-1     NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13), Marquette Catholic (14)


Class 2A
1     North Linn     5-0     1
2     Treynor     4-0     2
3     Western Christian     2-0     3
4     Logan-Magnolia     4-0     4
5     West Sioux     3-0     7
6     Iowa City Regina     2-2     6
7     Panorama     5-1     8
8     Cascade     4-1     11
9     Grundy Center     4-0     9
10     Bellevue     4-2     5
11     Maquoketa Valley     3-1     12
12     Mediapolis     4-0     13
13     IKM-Manning     2-2     10
14     Dike-New Hartford     3-1     14
15     North Union     4-0     NR
Dropped Out: Pekin (14)

Class 3A
1     Sioux Center     4-0     1
2     Crestwood     3-0     2
3     Clear Lake     4-0     3
4     Cherokee     3-0     4
5     Osage     4-0     5
6     Roland-Story     4-0     6
7     Camanche     3-1     9
8     Nevada     3-1     10
9     Davenport Assumption     2-3     7
10     Kuemper Catholic     3-0     12
11     West Marshall     3-1     8
12     Anamosa     3-1     NR
13     Monticello     4-1     13
14     Forest City     4-1     11
15     North Polk     4-1     15
Dropped Out: Shenandoah (14)

Class 4A
1     Marion     4-0     1
2     Lewis Central     4-0     2
3     Center Point-Urbana     5-0     3
4     Grinnell     4-0     4
5     Le Mars     3-0     5
6     North Scott     4-1     6
7     Boone     3-0     7
8     Mason City     3-3     8
9     Denison-Schleswig     3-1     11
10     Fairfield     5-0     14
11     Western Dubuque     3-1     9
12     Bishop Heelan     2-1     10
13     Cedar Rapids Xavier     3-3     12
14     Harlan     1-1     15
15     Dallas Center-Grimes     3-1     NR
Dropped Out: Pella (13)

Class 5A
1     Cedar Falls     3-0     1
2     Iowa City West     4-0     2
3     Iowa City High     2-0     3
4     Pleasant Valley     4-0     4
5     Johnston     5-0     5
6     Southeast Polk     5-0     6
7     West Des Moines Valley     4-1     4
8     Ankeny Centennial     3-1     8
9     Dowling Catholic     4-1     9
10     Waukee     3-0     10
11     Bettendorf     5-0     11
12     Indianola     3-1     12
13     Cedar Rapids Prairie     3-2     13
14     Ames     3-2     15
15     Urbandale     3-1     NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines East (14)

