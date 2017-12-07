New Iowa girls high school basketball ratings

See the new Iowa girls basketball ratings from the IGHSAU.
2017 THIRD Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 4-1 1
2 Central Decatur 5-0 3
3 North Mahaska 5-0 4
4 Dunkerton 3-0 5
5 West Hancock 4-0 6
6 Exitra-EHK 2-0 7
7 Newell-Fonda 4-0 8
8 Montezuma 6-0 9
9 Kingsley-Pierson 2-1 2
10 Kee 3-0 10
11 Janesville 3-0 11
12 Algona Bishop Garrigan 5-0 12
13 AGWSR 3-0 NR
14 Boyer Valley 2-0 15
15 Westwood 4-1 NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13), Marquette Catholic (14)
Class 2A
1 North Linn 5-0 1
2 Treynor 4-0 2
3 Western Christian 2-0 3
4 Logan-Magnolia 4-0 4
5 West Sioux 3-0 7
6 Iowa City Regina 2-2 6
7 Panorama 5-1 8
8 Cascade 4-1 11
9 Grundy Center 4-0 9
10 Bellevue 4-2 5
11 Maquoketa Valley 3-1 12
12 Mediapolis 4-0 13
13 IKM-Manning 2-2 10
14 Dike-New Hartford 3-1 14
15 North Union 4-0 NR
Dropped Out: Pekin (14)
Class 3A
1 Sioux Center 4-0 1
2 Crestwood 3-0 2
3 Clear Lake 4-0 3
4 Cherokee 3-0 4
5 Osage 4-0 5
6 Roland-Story 4-0 6
7 Camanche 3-1 9
8 Nevada 3-1 10
9 Davenport Assumption 2-3 7
10 Kuemper Catholic 3-0 12
11 West Marshall 3-1 8
12 Anamosa 3-1 NR
13 Monticello 4-1 13
14 Forest City 4-1 11
15 North Polk 4-1 15
Dropped Out: Shenandoah (14)
Class 4A
1 Marion 4-0 1
2 Lewis Central 4-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3
4 Grinnell 4-0 4
5 Le Mars 3-0 5
6 North Scott 4-1 6
7 Boone 3-0 7
8 Mason City 3-3 8
9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 11
10 Fairfield 5-0 14
11 Western Dubuque 3-1 9
12 Bishop Heelan 2-1 10
13 Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-3 12
14 Harlan 1-1 15
15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Pella (13)
Class 5A
1 Cedar Falls 3-0 1
2 Iowa City West 4-0 2
3 Iowa City High 2-0 3
4 Pleasant Valley 4-0 4
5 Johnston 5-0 5
6 Southeast Polk 5-0 6
7 West Des Moines Valley 4-1 4
8 Ankeny Centennial 3-1 8
9 Dowling Catholic 4-1 9
10 Waukee 3-0 10
11 Bettendorf 5-0 11
12 Indianola 3-1 12
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 13
14 Ames 3-2 15
15 Urbandale 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines East (14)