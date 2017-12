A Cherokee, Iowa, mom faces charges after allegedly driving home drunk with her six-month old in the vehicle.

22-year old Alyssa Dowdy was charged with OWI 2nd offense, Child Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct.

She was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on a $2,000 bond.

Storm Lake Police say they were called to a home at 11:30 p.m., last night, for a disturbance involving Dowdy.

Police say Dowdy was drunk, and had driven her six-month-old to the residence.