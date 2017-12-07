South Sioux Police Department hosts second annual toy drive - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux Police Department hosts second annual toy drive

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The South Sioux City Police Department is collecting toys during its annual Christmas Toy Drive. 

Donated toys should be unwrapped and appropriate for boys and girls between the ages of one and seventeen. 

South Sioux City Police hope this project can make local children's holidays a bit more festive and happy. 

Toys can be dropped of at the law enforcement lobby December 6 through December 20 from 8am - 4pm.

Any questions should be directed to investigator Orduno at 402-494-7561

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.