South Sioux Police Department hosts second annual toy drive

The South Sioux City Police Department is collecting toys during its annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Donated toys should be unwrapped and appropriate for boys and girls between the ages of one and seventeen.

South Sioux City Police hope this project can make local children's holidays a bit more festive and happy.

Toys can be dropped of at the law enforcement lobby December 6 through December 20 from 8am - 4pm.

Any questions should be directed to investigator Orduno at 402-494-7561