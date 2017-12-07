Sioux City students qualify for national STEAM competition

Students across the country are competing in a science, technology, engineering, arts, and math competition, and two Sioux City schools qualified as finalists.

Students at East High School and a Sioux City Schools Career Academy class are qualifiers for the Samsung National STEAM Contest.

The students are tasked with approaching a problem that their community faces and introduce a way to solve it.

The career academy class's proposal addresses mental health in Iowa using a mobile app.

Both groups were picked among 255 nationwide and five in the state of Iowa.

"It just shows the push that we're making for science, technology, engineering, and math and the gains we're making while doing this and it's really, really awesome to see it," said East High earth and space science teacher, Trevor Miller.

The East High project is led by three girls who Miller says are helping pave the way for females in the science field.

"It's a group of three females and we're not normally looked at as the smartest kids in school, we're not used to people telling us that we're really good at science, so having us go through and being top in the state is really cool," said East High Sophomore Kaylee Barnes.

The state winners will be announced in the coming months.

They'll be asked to give a video presentation to Samsung.

10 finalists will be selected from that field.

Three winners will be awarded $150,000 technology grants for their schools.