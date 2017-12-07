Islamic Center of Siouxland working on expansion project - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Islamic Center of Siouxland working on expansion project

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The Islamic Center of Siouxland will add an expansion to its building in South Sioux City, NE. 

A religious leader there says 3,000 sq. ft. will be added to the center's prayer hall and basement. 

The addition will include a new entry way on the west side of the building and should accommodate more worshipers during Friday congregational prayers. 

The expanded basement means improvements for children's education and other cultural and social activities. 

The center has collected $200,000 of the estimated $300,000 needed for the project. 

A formal groundbreaking happens tomorrow.     

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.