Islamic Center of Siouxland working on expansion project

The Islamic Center of Siouxland will add an expansion to its building in South Sioux City, NE.

A religious leader there says 3,000 sq. ft. will be added to the center's prayer hall and basement.

The addition will include a new entry way on the west side of the building and should accommodate more worshipers during Friday congregational prayers.

The expanded basement means improvements for children's education and other cultural and social activities.

The center has collected $200,000 of the estimated $300,000 needed for the project.

A formal groundbreaking happens tomorrow.