Winter coat drive collects 480 coats for Sioux City students

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Nearly 500 Sioux City students will be able to stay warm this winter thanks to the efforts of a local business owner.

Six weeks ago, Chuck Swaggerty-Morgan started buying winter coats from local stores to help clothe kids that didn't have one.

With money from his own pocket, and with help from friends and donors, Swaggerty-Morgan bought 480 coats, and delivered them to eleven local schools.

Swaggerty-Morgan started the coat drive last year after watching students, at his children's school, walk through snow and sub-freezing temperatures, to get to school.

