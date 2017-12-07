Teens want to make "Small Change for a Big Change" to help kids - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teens want to make "Small Change for a Big Change" to help kids in Tanzania

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

What did you do with your spare change, today?

It could help kids half-a-world away.

Bishop Heelan student Josh Meyer, his sister, Liz, and his brother, JoJo, believe that your small change can make a big change in the African nation of Tanzania.

The goal is to collect enough small change to pay for 42 chalkboards in six schools in Tanzania. Any money over, and above, their goal will fund a lunch program sponsored by Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries. No government schools, in rural areas of Tanzania, supply lunches for the children. Many kids go to school at 7:00am without breakfast, and don't have food or running water all day. With the addition of a lunch program, the kids get a protein-based hot meal every day at school. 

If you'd like to help the "Small Change for a Big Change" effort, accounts have been set up at Sioux City branches of Central Bank, and Pioneer Bank, in Sioux City.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.