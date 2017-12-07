Proposed ordinance will limit days to use fireworks in Sioux City

On Monday, Sioux City leaders will consider scaling back the number of days residents can legally discharge fireworks around the 4th of July, and New Year's Eve.

An ordinance, which would amend the city code governing fireworks, in on Monday night's city council agenda.

Right now, city code allows people to shoot off fireworks between 1:00pm and 10:00pm from June 25th through July 4th, and from 1:00pm and 10:00pm from December 30th through January 1st.

The only exceptions? Hours are extended to 11:00pm on July 4th, and on the Saturdays and Sundays leading up to July 4th. Hours are also extended until 12:30am on January 1st, and on the Saturdays and Sundays leading up to January 1st.

Following 349 firework-related calls of people breaking city code around the July 4th holiday, last summer, Mayor Bob Scott and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore both favored reducing the number of days when people can use fireworks. Scott even floated the idea of an outright ban of fireworks use within city limits.

Monday, the city council will consider an ordinance to amend city code, and reduce the number of days people can use fireworks in Sioux City. If the council approves the ordinance, folks in Sioux City would only be able to legally use fireworks from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on July 3rd and July 4th, and from 1:00pm on December 31st until 12:30am on January 1st.