Closing the week close to average

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a searing start to December we've cooled drastically in the past few days.

In fact, we started our Thursday with the coldest temperatures we've seen since the middle of February!

Wind chills eventually crept back above zero but our highs were below average in Sioux City for the first time in over two weeks.

Southwest flow and increasing clouds will keep us a little warmer tonight with lows in the mid teens.

Skies will stay cloudy for most of our Friday with a few snowflakes possible during the morning hours.

Highs will be right near average in the mid 30s.

We clear out for the weekend with similar highs on Saturday.

Much warmer air jumps into Siouxland Sunday with a warm front passage.

We'll be in the upper 40s with sunshine making it the best day in the forecast.

It will be a brief warm up though as a cold front moves through on Monday giving us a small chance for some light rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs will still sit just above average near 40 degrees.

It will also be a bit on the windy side Monday.

The rest of the forecast is quiet with temperatures staying near to just above average.

