Funeral services set for Sydney Loofe

Memorial services are now set for the 24-year old Neligh, Nebraska, woman whose body was found earlier this week.

Services for Sydney Loofe will be held Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, according to the Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family is set for Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Loofe's body was found in Clay County, Nebraska, more than than 2 weeks after she first disappeared. She went missing after telling a friend on Snapchat, on November 15th, that she was excited for a date.

Foul play is suspected in her death.

Two persons of interest in the case, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were arrested, in Missouri, on charges unrelated to the case.