Funeral services set for Sydney Loofe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Funeral services set for Sydney Loofe

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) -

Memorial services are now set for the 24-year old Neligh, Nebraska, woman whose body was found earlier this week.

Services for Sydney Loofe will be held Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, according to the Snider Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family is set for Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Loofe's body was found in Clay County, Nebraska, more than than 2 weeks after she first disappeared. She went missing after telling a friend on Snapchat, on November 15th, that she was excited for a date.

Foul play is suspected in her death.

Two persons of interest in the case, Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were arrested, in Missouri, on charges unrelated to the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.