A police department in Iowa is cracking down on porch pirates, using fake packages as bait to catch the thieves.

It's that time of year.

Packages are being delivered in full force.

Meanwhile, grinches are looking for their next chance to steal, but not so fast.

"It's gonna look just like your neighbors package sitting on their door, " said Dennis Marks, a Hiawatha Police Chief.

Hiawatha police are using fake packages and a gps-like device to catch porch pirates.

Marks said, "We get instant notification you know as soon as somebody picks it up and we have the ability to track that and find them."

The packages look real, address and all, but looks can be deceiving.

Marks said, "They should just know they are rolling the dice on whether or not the package they pick up is one that we or another agency have placed out there."

And the department is asking people to volunteer their porches for the stings.

Posting on Facebook, all we are looking for is permission to use your porch for a bait package.

"Obviously for the next thirty days it will be out more days than it won't," Marks said.