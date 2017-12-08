Central Texas snow

Early Friday morning, a broad swath of precipitation was located north of the strong front from South Texas to the central Gulf Coast and the Carolinas.

Early Friday morning, a broad swath of precipitation was located north of the strong front from South Texas to the central Gulf Coast and the Carolinas.

A rare December snow has turned parts of central Texas into a Winter Wonderland Friday morning.

These pictures are from Austin where rain Thursday afternoon turned into snow flurries later in the day.

It was the same situation 30 miles south in the city of San Marcos.

All of central Texas is under a Freeze Warning this morning.

And as the joke goes, if you don't like the weather in Texas today, stick around until tomorrow.

By this afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb up to the mid-50s.