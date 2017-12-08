Central Texas snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Central Texas snow

Posted:

(NBC News) -

A rare December snow has turned parts of central Texas into a Winter Wonderland Friday morning.

These pictures are from Austin where rain Thursday afternoon turned into snow flurries later in the day.

It was the same situation 30 miles south in the city of San Marcos.

All of central Texas is under a Freeze Warning this morning. 

And as the joke goes, if you don't like the weather in Texas today, stick around until tomorrow. 

By this afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb up to the mid-50s.  

