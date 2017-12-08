Wildfires continue to sweep across southern California

The past 24 hours saw two more major wildfires break out in southern California, bringing the total number to six. This, as extreme weather conditions blew through the area, making the firefight very dangerous for crews.

There is some good news this morning, we're now back to a red flag warning versus the unprecedented purple warning level we entered for the first time Thursday. but that still means those wind gusts are at 30 to 40 miles an hour and officials warned we'll be in dangerous territory for weeks.

The devastating wildfires that had been largely confined to the Los Angeles area exploded into San Diego County Thursday within a few hours, the Lilac Fire had eaten through entire neighborhoods, burning 32 structures as it sped towards the ocean.

Nick Schuler, CAL Fire Division Chief said, "For those who have not been currently impacted by the fire, they need to prepare as if they're going to be impacted by the fire. This fire could make it all the way through Oceanside to the coast."

In what's become a familiar sight, anxious residents were told - you have to leave now.

Jessica Coles, evacuated resident said, "We begged and pleaded for them to let us through. They barely did - They said 'OK you have like ten minutes. You need to go.'"

Just north of San Diego County, yet another fire erupted in Murrieta, sending more families packing, scorching more tinder-dry brush.



There are now six major fires burning throughout southern California, with the largest still being the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. Late Thursday, officials said nearly 500 homes and buildings have been destroyed or damaged there - more than triple the number from the day before.

Bill Murphy, with CAL Fire said, "We want to urge everybody in the area to follow the principals, of ready, set, go for evacuation, and I would urge everybody to be set - have your stuff ready to go."

As the fire fight continues into the weekend, some 23,000 homes remain in the fire's path.

Five people were hurt in that San Diego fire, including two firefighters.