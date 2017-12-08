Spink County, SD rancher pays government for false drought claim - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spink County, SD rancher pays government for false drought claim

Posted:
A Spink County rancher has settled with the government over a false claim for federal drought aid A Spink County rancher has settled with the government over a false claim for federal drought aid
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A Spink County rancher has settled with the government over a false claim for federal drought aid.

Authorities say Jason Sparling, of Athol, submitted an application for a disaster payment for a loss of grazing during the summer of 2014, and received nearly $100,000. The federal Agriculture Department later determined that none of Sparling's cattle were on drought-stricken pasture land.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Sparling has paid the federal government $180,000 to settle the debt under the False Claims Act. Seiler says people who knowingly submit false claims are required to pay back more than they received.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.