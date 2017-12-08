Lindsey Vonn says she won't stop expressing political views, though her main goal is regaining the Olympic downhill title.

Lindsey Vonn says she won't stop expressing political views, though her main goal is regaining the Olympic downhill title.

American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn says she won't accept an invitation to the White House if she wins a gold medal

American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is working hard to get ready for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and says she's proud to represent the American people.

She sat down with CNN's "Alpine Edge" clearly stating how she feels about President Trump and his administration.

Lindsey Vonn, skier said, "Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president.// I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

A reporter asked, "Would you accept an invitation to the White House if you were to win Olympic Gold?" Vonn said, "Absolutely not."

Vonn's downhill triumph in the Vancouver games in 2010 turned her into a global star and according to Forbes she's one of the world's best-paid winter athletes with a net worth, of about $3 million.

But injuries have kept her out of Olympic competition since then.

Several other Winter Olympics competitors have said publicly that they won't go to the White House if they win the gold, including free skier Gus Kenworthy and figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon.

