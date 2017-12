A trio of baby birds stole the show Thursday at Golf's Joburg Open in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Golfers quickly figured out something was "fowl" as three little ducklings made their way onto the green.

The baby birds scampered on to a putting green, and like the putting surface, they were pretty fast.

Finally, they were helped on their way by a caddie with a towel.

Which made them some lucky ducks, indeed!