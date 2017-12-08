Briar Cliff University hosts annual Christmas party for people with mental and physical disabilities

Briar Cliff University faculty and students hosted their Annual Christmas Party for People with mental and physical disabilities on Thursday.

"It's a pretty special day, it's one of the best days at Briar Cliff," said Gil Ridenour, Campus Minister Briar Cliff University.

The school hosted nearly 125 guests from Opportunities Unlimited, MidStep Services, and The Pride Group.

Students and faculty donate their time, meals, and gifts to special needs residents from around Siouxland.

One senior who has been apart of the Christmas Party for the last three years, says her favorite part is seeing the joy that their guest get.

"My favorite part is watching people open up their gifts at the end, and I think that incorporates the entire goal of the event, to bring joy to people around Christmas time." Abby Gerhardt, Senior Briar Cliff University.

Nearly 100 students and faculty took part in this event, including the Briar Cliff Choir who sang Christmas carols to the guests.