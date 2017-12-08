Snow falls in the Deep South - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow falls in the Deep South

Snow in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Snow in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Early Friday morning, a broad swath of precipitation was located north of the strong front from South Texas to the central Gulf Coast and the Carolinas.

Much of this precipitation was falling as a cold rain, but rare accumulating snow was occurring over portions of southern and southeastern Texas.

As cold air continues to filter into the northern edges of the precipitation zone, a changeover to snow is expected for portions of the Deep South with one to two
inches possible from southern Mississippi into northern Georgia into Friday night.


 

