Cloudy but warmer start to the weekend across Siouxland

After a below average Thursday, a warmer Friday is in store for us thanks to some SW flow overnight due to warm front moving to our north. NW flow will begin to work in through the day, becoming breezy at times. Gusts near 30 mph will be possible. Skies will stay cloudy for most of our Friday with a few snowflakes possible during the morning hours. Highs will be right near average in the mid 30s. Sunshine takes back over just in time for the weekend with similar highs expected for our Saturday. A reinforcing blast of much warmer air jumps into Siouxland Sunday with a warm front passage. We'll be in the 40s and 50s with sunshine making it the best day out of the next 7. It will be a brief warm up though as a cold front moves through on Monday giving us a small chance for some light rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs will still sit just above average, in the in the 30s and 40s into the latter half of next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies prevail through next week and aside from Monday our dry and fairly quiet weather pattern looks to continue.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer