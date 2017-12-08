Hernandez sentenced to 25 years in prison for vehicular homicide - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hernandez sentenced to 25 years in prison for vehicular homicide

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DENISON, IA (KTIV) -

A Denison, Iowa man will spend no more than 25 years in prison for the death of a 15-year-old girl back in January. 

Twenty-six-year-old Ramon Hernandez was found guilty of vehicular homicide, providing alcohol to minors, and felony drug charges. He was sentenced today in Crawford County District Court. 

Hernandez was driving a car that went through a farm field and then plunged into the Boyer River. 

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta, who was found one week after the crash.

Hernandez must also pay $150,000 in restitution to the family. 

