Hernandez sentenced to 25 years in prison for vehicular homicide

A Denison, Iowa man will spend no more than 25 years in prison for the death of a 15-year-old girl back in January.

Twenty-six-year-old Ramon Hernandez was found guilty of vehicular homicide, providing alcohol to minors, and felony drug charges. He was sentenced today in Crawford County District Court.

Hernandez was driving a car that went through a farm field and then plunged into the Boyer River.

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta, who was found one week after the crash.

Hernandez must also pay $150,000 in restitution to the family.