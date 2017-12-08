21-year-old gunman disguised himself as student - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

21-year-old gunman disguised himself as student

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) -

Authorities say the 21-year-old gunman who killed two students at a New Mexico high school disguised himself as a student to gain access to the school.
   
San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen on Friday shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting on Thursday morning. It included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.
   
Christesen called the shooting at Aztec High School a cowardly act and that the shooter was determined to create as much carnage as he could.
   
Authorities said the gunman lived with his parents in Aztec and had worked at a gas station. In his message, he wrote that work, school and life was bad and he wanted out.

